The LPR reported a rocket attack on a rural school by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile attack on a school in the village of Novochervonoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was reported on Sunday, October 29 Telegram-channel of the Troitsky district administration.

According to the agency, the attack occurred on Friday, October 27, at about 17.15 Moscow time during a children’s party, there were about 20 children with their parents inside.