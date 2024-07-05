Ukrainian Armed Forces strike gas stations in Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a group attack on gas stations in the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting head of the region, Alexey Smirnov, in Telegram.

According to the head of the region, Ukrainian drones attacked two gas stations at once in the city of Sudzha and the village of Zaoleshenka. The fire that started at one of the gas stations was extinguished by the Russian Emergencies Ministry employees who arrived at the scene.

Two people were injured, they were taken to the hospital and are receiving all necessary assistance, Smirnov emphasized.

On the night of July 5, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack Krasnodar Krai with drones. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported the interception of several aircraft in the skies above the region. Civilian objects were damaged when debris fell, but there were no casualties.