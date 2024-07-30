Expert Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have transferred battalions of mobilized soldiers to the Chasov Yar area

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andriy Marochko stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have transferred up to several battalions of mobilized Ukrainian citizens to the Chasov Yar area. This is reported by RIA News.

Marochko stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had transferred battalions of mobilized troops to the Chasov Yar area, fearing that Russian forces would force a crossing of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal. According to him, the units’ tasks include “preventing a mass crossing of the water obstacle by our servicemen and securing their positions on the opposite bank.”

The military expert added that Kyiv is forming new positions in forest belts along the canal and is also mining the coastline.

Earlier, Marochko spoke about the destruction of a Ukrainian drone crew. According to the lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian forces lost three soldiers.