Border Committee of Belarus: Kyiv has concentrated 120 thousand military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the border

Kyiv has concentrated 120 thousand fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the direction of Belarus. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Border Committee of the country, Konstantin Molostov.

The head of the department clarified that the forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been placed in a state of martial law.

The Ukrainian group “North” is concentrated against the Republic of Belarus Konstantin MolostovChairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Ivan Kubrakov, noted that special units of the special police detachment are now helping border guards to ensure security. They keep order, including in border areas. “If we need help, we do not write (…) additional documents. Call a colleague and help will always be provided. Today, more than ever, the security bloc is united,” he emphasized.

What tasks do the Ukrainian military perform on the border with Belarus?

As the head of the Belarusian border committee noted, Ukraine uses the border territory to reorganize units, which are then sent to the front. The official said that this greatly affects the work of Belarusian border guards.

We have increased the density of state border security in the Ukrainian direction and strengthened all types of intelligence. We are taking adequate measures Konstantin MolostovChairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus

17 thousand soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are engaged in protecting the state border. According to Molostov, the Ukrainian military regularly organizes minor provocations at the border, but without crossing the state border. “They hang out some of their flags, including nationalist ones, play the Ukrainian anthem, try to damage border signs, including their own for some reason, turn on sound broadcasting equipment, and so on,” he described the situation.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have strengthened air defense systems on the border with Belarus

As the commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian army, Sergei Naev, said, the strengthening is due to Kiev receiving foreign weapons from Western partners. According to him, anti-aircraft machine gun mounts will be able to provide protection against attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using relatively inexpensive ammunition.

Related materials:

“In the northern operational zone, the formation of new mobile air defense fire groups continues quite effectively,” Naev said.

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that there is no threat from Belarus

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, stated that an attack on Ukraine by Belarus is unlikely. “Today, I do not see any signs of preparations for an invasion of Kyiv or the northern regions from Belarus. [Президент Белоруссии Александр] Lukashenko is taking every step to prevent a catastrophe for his country,” says Budanov.

Vladimir Zelensky expressed a similar point of view. “Taking into account intelligence data and the measures taken, there is no threat of invasion from Belarus,” he reported after a meeting with security forces in July 2023.