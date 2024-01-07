Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko estimated the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at half a million people

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost 500 thousand people killed and seriously wounded during the special operation (SVO). This was stated by the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko on the “Direct” TV channel.

Lutsenko expressed the opinion that the authorities should tell citizens the real numbers of losses of the Ukrainian army in order to motivate them to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is impossible to bring millions of those who are hiding behind various stories about how anyone can serve, except me, out of their comfort zone in any other way. Yes, it will be a shock. But, in the end, such a shock brought half a million to the military registration and enlistment offices on February 24 Yuriy Lutsenkoformer Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces became known in the USA

Earlier, retired US Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis also suggested that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 500 thousand soldiers. He noted that the Ukrainian army is most likely unable to carry out a new offensive operation, since it is experiencing a shortage of almost all categories of weapons and equipment.

“Suddenly, after the summer counter-offensive, they are asking for an additional half a million soldiers, and this suggests that (…) losses are probably already close to this figure and maybe even higher (…). Now we have indirect confirmation that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are staggeringly high,” said the retired military man.

The consequences of the loss of half a million soldiers by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were assessed

Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, estimated the losses of half a million Ukrainian soldiers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that in Ukraine there is a shortage of soldiers who can be deployed.

Half a million is a huge number. In addition, these half a million are young men aged 20 to 35 years. That is, these are the most efficient, physically healthy men who could hold weapons and perform tasks in a combat situation. Now the average age reaches 45 years. And with the new mobilization, he will exceed 50 and will approach 60. And a sixty-year-old man on the battlefield, even if he is physically active, is not the same soldier as he was 20 and 25 years ago Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel, military expert

Matviychuk also spoke about the concept of “defense stability,” which depends on many factors, one of which is the presence of a mobilization reserve and the training of army personnel. “Neither one nor the other is currently observed in the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he concluded.

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense (RF Ministry of Defense) previously spoke about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the North Military District zone. On January 5, it was reported that during the week, units of the “Western” group of Russian troops repelled 18 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction. According to the military department, as a result, Ukraine lost more than 485 military personnel.

At the end of December, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian troops defeated the Ukrainian army in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Perezdnoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheevka, Vasyukovka, Shumy, Andreevka and Bogdanovka. Here, the total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel killed and wounded.

Armed Forces of Ukraine refuse to carry out combat missions and dream of being wounded

Against the backdrop of high losses of manpower, the Ukrainian military remaining at the front refuses to carry out combat missions. This became known from recordings of radio interceptions of wounded soldiers. One of them said that he had about 20 percent damage to his lungs, and there were displacements of the spinal discs, which were reset. The military man said that the refusal to carry out combat missions in the unit is not an isolated case, but a mass action. “What happened there, in short, everyone refused, even the drivers refused to bring food to the boys and do rotations,” said the soldier.

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov said from the words of a serviceman he knows that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers dream of getting wounded in order to go on leave and get some rest. The commander of the Tavria group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, also admitted difficulties with personnel on the front line; in his words, the fighters are “not so fresh, not so rested.” The general said that all brigades are now working on ways to give their personnel rest.

They want to solve the shortage of soldiers in Ukraine through mobilization

Mobilization in Ukraine has been taking place since February 25, 2022. There are extensive discussions in the country about a bill that would radically tighten this process: it eliminates the category of limited fitness for military service, reduces the maximum conscription age from 27 to 25 years, and also introduces various restrictive measures for those liable for military service and reservists evading service.

The government has submitted the bill to the Verkhovna Rada, but it will be sent for revision. Amid the discussion of changes in legislation, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, admitted that the army does not have enough soldiers, but it is better not to adopt the proposed law on mobilization.

At the same time, he recognized the need to replenish the army and invited Ukrainian deputies to go to the front themselves if they did not provide a sufficient level of mobilization.