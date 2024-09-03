Captured Furdolenko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces Forgot an Entire Unit Near Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) forgot an entire unit of its fighters in the village of Kortnevo in the Kursk region. This was reported by the captured commander of the third platoon of the second company of the 11th separate rifle battalion, Senior Lieutenant of the AFU Anton Furdolenko.

His platoon was ordered to occupy the forest belt, but it was already occupied by servicemen of the 225th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Then they were taken in an armored vehicle to rotate the fighters to Korenevo.

In the evening they didn’t change us, our radio was dying, on the second day it died, on the second day they didn’t change us either, I understood from the negotiations that they lost us, they didn’t know where to look for us Anton Furdolenkocaptured soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On the third day, Russian units entered the village and surrounded the Ukrainian platoon. As a result of negotiations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered.

Related materials:

The advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border area has been stopped

On September 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet had set up an ambush and stopped the advance of a Ukrainian Armed Forces column in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

The enemy ran into the positions of the 810th separate guards brigade of the Black Sea Fleet in the area of ​​one of the settlements, but the marines of the “North” group of forces stopped the advance of the column of Ukrainian armed formations Ministry of Defense of Russia

As specified by the defense department, thanks to “the confident actions of the marines, they ambushed the advancing column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and routed the enemy.” After unsuccessful frontal attacks, the Ukrainian military attempted to bypass the Russian military, but the assault squad caught them by surprise.

Related materials:

Russia considers negotiations with Kyiv inappropriate

The head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, expressed the opinion that, given the fighting in the Kursk region, it is inappropriate to negotiate with Ukraine.

It is very difficult to negotiate with bandits who are actually trying to strengthen their positions in some barbaric ways. Grigory Karasin Member of the Federation Council

On September 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that before negotiations with Kiev, Moscow needs to deal with the “Ukrainian bandits” near Kursk, but he emphasized that Moscow has always been ready for negotiations with Kiev and is ready not in words, but in deeds.

Earlier, the Russian leader stated that dialogue with Kiev, which is attacking civilians, is impossible. Putin noted that Ukraine “indiscriminately strikes civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

What kind of negotiations can we talk about with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Fighting with Ukrainian troops has been going on in the Kursk region since August 6. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian troops managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.