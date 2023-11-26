The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired three rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at Makeyevka. About this on November 26 reported at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Shelling was recorded from the AFU in the direction: 03:10 – settlement. Makeyevka: three missiles were fired from the MLRS,” says the JCCC Telegram channel.

Also fixed shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Kuibyshev and Kyiv districts of Donetsk. Four 155 mm caliber shells were fired.

Earlier, on November 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 163 shells at populated areas of the DPR. Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeevka and the Yasinovatsky district were under fire.

On November 17, Ukrainian troops fired four 155mm cluster shells into Donetsk and Makeyevka at night.

Prior to this, on November 10, the JCCC reported that a man was wounded in Makeyevka during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.