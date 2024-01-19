Several civilians of Gorlovka were injured as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UFU). The mayor of the city, Ivan Prikhodko, announced this on the night of January 20 in his Telegram channel.

The representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) stated that the VFU fired five more missiles into the center of Gorlovka from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as 12 cluster shells caliber 155 mm.

“As a result of massive shelling of the center of Gorlovka from the Ukrainian Federal Unitary Forces, three civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity on Kirova Street and Pushkinskaya Street,” Prikhodko wrote.

According to the mayor of Gorlovka, an emergency medical worker was injured while performing her official duties.

In addition, as Prikhodko reported, as a result of the AFU strike, the Rodina hotel was damaged, where two civilians were injured. One young man was also injured on Victory Square.

In addition, the Teremok kindergarten, dentistry and a number of houses on Pushkinskaya Street were hit. Prikhodko clarified that after the shelling, the Kvartal 245 microdistrict was partially cut off.

He called on local residents to take safety measures, move away from windows and move to shelters.

On the evening of January 19, it became known that UFU militants fired at Gorlovka, firing 15 rockets from MLRS.

Earlier, on January 14, the UFU shelled the district administration building in Gorlovka. No injuries were reported. According to the head of the city, then during the day Ukraine carried out 35 attacks, including on three apartment buildings.

On January 12, a Ukrainian drone flew into an ambulance in the village of Golmovsky, Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, killing a paramedic and injuring three ambulance workers. According to the mayor of the city, Ivan Prikhodko, the attack on doctors occurred during the evacuation of injured energy workers.

The day before, five people were injured as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the VFU. The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that three fires started in the city in connection with the shelling, which were later extinguished. In total, 11 houses were damaged, as well as six civil infrastructure facilities in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk and Gorlovka.

Prior to this, on January 8, the mayor of Gorlovka reported that a civilian was wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces. Also on this day, a house in the Nikitovsky district of the city was damaged due to the impact.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.