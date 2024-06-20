Administration of Melitopol: four Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles were shot down over the city

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile strike on Melitopol. The attack on the city was reported by the local administration, reports RIA News.

It is clarified that a total of four missiles were fired, all of them were shot down by the air defense system. City authorities added that the attempted attack took place around 10 p.m. Moscow time.

Earlier on June 20, it was reported about a massive attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region. Seven settlements in the region came under fire, in particular the village of Gordeevka and the villages of Novy Put and Tetkino. Electronic warfare (EW) means in the border areas of the region eliminated and neutralized 13 Ukrainian drones during the day.