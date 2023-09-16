Rogov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region

Chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile attack on the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region. He shared the details of what happened in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the blow hit the outskirts of the village. It was applied at 11:15 local time (the same as Moscow time). “The hits occurred at the Orekhovskaya road fork. There was no information about casualties or destruction,” he added.

Earlier, Rogov said that the Russian army fired artillery at assault groups of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, which is why they had to escape.