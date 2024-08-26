RT: 8 Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks fired at cars of evacuating residents of Kursk region

Eight tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at cars of civilians in the Kursk region. Marina Kasyanova, a resident of the village of Pogrebki near Kursk, told RT about this.

According to her, her family evacuated from the danger zone in two different cars – her husband and son-in-law were in the first, and she, her son, and her husband’s sister were in the second. “Eight Ukrainian tanks drove out to meet us and started shooting at our cars,” the resident said.

She noted that she, her son and her husband’s sister managed to drive into a ditch, get out of the car and hide in the plantings from the pursuit of Ukrainian drones. However, her husband did not have time to turn, and the tanks “immediately hit their car.” It later became known that her husband managed to survive.

Residents of border areas are evacuated under shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Earlier, on August 26, it was reported about a Russian who evacuated all the residents of a village in the Kursk region that was being shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while he himself remained. “We evacuated seven people, evacuated neighbors. We have 12 people in total in the village – it’s small. My father and I stayed because someone needs to be here,” the man said in a conversation with journalists. According to him, he evacuated people not only from his village, but also from the Sudzhansky district – from there he helped evacuate a family of four, who are now in Kursk. The man said that they were not able to save everyone – he saw many civilians who were left lying on the road with no signs of life.

It has been estimated that since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Kursk Oblast, 201 residents of the region have been injured, including ten children. Currently, 77 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, including two children.

The authorities know nothing about the fate of the people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about 2,000 of them.

Akhmat special forces captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who abused Kursk residents

On August 26, the Akhmat special forces captured a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who was beating up civilians in the Kursk region. The abuse became known thanks to a video that was distributed online. The footage showed Ukrainian soldiers roughly forcing civilians into trucks, and the soldier, who was subsequently captured, beating one of the civilians. According to him, he did so “out of emotion” because the civilian “was climbing in slowly.”

I can’t explain, I’m very ashamed, but what happened, happened. Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier

Before this, another video filmed by Ukrainian soldiers appeared online. Imitating a German accent, Ukrainian servicemen mocked the pensioner, calling him, among other things, a “Russian pig.” The identity of one of the Ukrainian soldiers who shouted at the elderly man has also become known: “Hey, Russian Ivan! How are you, Russian Ivan? Go drink some vodka.” State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky promised a reward of five million rubles for the capture of the men who mocked the pensioner.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than six thousand soldiers in the Kursk region

Since the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 6.2 thousand fighters. These figures were disclosed to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry. Moreover, on August 26 alone, more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

In addition to personnel, the enemy lost 73 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, 188 cars, 404 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery pieces and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems. Russian troops also managed to destroy three American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launchers.

On August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the attack on Kursk Oblast was not aimed at strengthening negotiating positions. According to him, Kyiv did this to replenish the exchange fund and avoid fighting in Sumy Oblast.