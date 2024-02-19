JCCC: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 20 missiles from MLRS at the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 20 missiles from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Kuybyshevsky district of Donetsk. This was reported by the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram-channel.

The type of MLRS is not specified. The consequences are not reported.

Earlier, military correspondent Semyon Pegov reported that the Vampire MLRS transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which shelled Belgorod, was destroyed. According to him, the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire system was eliminated in the border zone using a tactical missile system. The MLRS was discovered by operators from the GROM “Kaskad” unmanned aircraft brigade.