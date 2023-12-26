The DPR JCCC reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive object from a UAV on Donetsk

The Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine and the Donetsk People's Republic (JCCC DPR) in its Telegram-channel reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an explosive object from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Donetsk. It is specified that an explosive object was dropped on the Petrovsky district of the city.

The JCCC added that Ukrainian troops attacked the territory of the Yasinovatsky district, firing three shells, and also shelled Gorlovka, firing 17 shells.

Earlier, General Roman Polko, the former commander of a Polish special forces unit, explained the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive and emphasized that the Ukrainian command relied on propaganda instead of successes in the combat zone. In his opinion, the Ukrainian military made a mistake by not deciding “on the simultaneous actions of any operational formation, several brigades, divisions, in any one direction.”