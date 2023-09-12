Kursk Governor Starovoit: Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive device from a drone in Rylsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Rylsk, Kursk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian border region Roman Starovoyt in Telegram.

He clarified that no one was injured as a result of the drone attack. “The facades were damaged and several windows were broken in two buildings on Lenin Street,” Starovoit added.

According to the governor, representatives of law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

On September 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kursk region, a total of 12 arrivals were recorded. No one was injured as a result of the incident. In Gordeevka, an attack from Ukraine damaged the power supply line.

Previously, it was reported that two drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were neutralized in the villages of the Kursk region. One UAV was neutralized near the village of Kozino, Rylsky district, and the other near the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky district. Both drones were detected using electronic warfare systems and brought down with anti-drone guns.