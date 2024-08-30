The Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped a bomb on a car with a family trying to leave the Kursk border area

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an aerial bomb on a car with a family trying to leave the border territory of the Kursk region via a partially destroyed bridge over the Seim River near the village of Karyzh. This was reported by the ANNA NEWS news agency in Telegram.

As a result of the Ukrainian military strike, the car with the Russians was completely destroyed. None of them managed to survive. In addition, the explosion of the aerial bomb completely destroyed the damaged span of the structure.

It was later revealed that Tatyana and Valery Grebennikov, as well as their daughter, were in the car. In a conversation with Telegram– the channel “Beware, News” relatives of the family said that “everything happened before their eyes.” According to them, the family remained in the border area from the beginning of the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but on August 29 decided to leave for Kursk, using the bridge over the Seim.

Earlier, a TASS source in the security forces said that the Ukrainian military was deliberately dealing with civilians who were trying to leave the region. Thus, in one of the villages, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car with civilians from a nearby road. According to the agency’s source, it was impossible not to understand that there were civilians in the car.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the regional government, as of August 29, 213 local residents have sought medical assistance since the beginning of the invasion. 31 people could not be saved, but this data has not been officially confirmed.