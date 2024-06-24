Gladkov: the administrative building in Shebekino was destroyed after being hit by a shell

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the administrative building of one of the enterprises in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region. About it reported Governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram.

He said that the shell hit the building, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished and the building itself was completely burned down. At the same time, as Gladkov clarified, none of the residents were injured.

On the night of Tuesday, June 25, Belgorod came under a massive drone attack. According to preliminary information, a woman was injured and was hospitalized with a head injury and a broken arm.

Later Gladkov reported about the interception of several air targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. According to him, another person was injured.