Times: Ukrainian Armed Forces complain about the quality and quantity of ammunition received from allies

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complain about the quality and quantity of ammunition they receive from their allies. About this reported British newspaper Times.

As Ukrainian sergeant Taras, call sign Fizruk, told the publication, in the summer the military received ten times more shells, and of better quality. Now they are brought “from all over the world” in batches of 15 for three days, he complained.

“Last week we received a shipment that contained a lot of substandard items,” added the Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Ukraine received 480 thousand shells from the European Union instead of the promised one million for 2023.

The EU admitted that they would not be able to provide the republic with the declared amount of ammunition by March 2024. In case of failure of delivery deadlines, they assumed that they could purchase the missing items outside the bloc.