The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complained that they are in a difficult situation in the Krasny Liman area. He writes about this on October 26 Onet.

“Today there is a lot to say that the Russians are seizing the initiative at the front. Particularly alarming information is coming from its eastern section, where the Russian onslaught is especially strong,” the Polish portal reports.

The article states that Ukrainian military personnel participating in the fighting near Krasny Liman report a dire situation, the likes of which have not been seen since October 2022.

The portal notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not been able to achieve significant results throughout their counteroffensive; the advantage is on the Russian side. It is clarified that the Russian Federation has increased the production of ammunition and weapons.

According to the authors of the material, the United States and other Western countries are trying to catch up with the Russian military-industrial complex, but their attempts are not crowned with success, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier that day, the French newspaper Le Monde also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not making progress in the counter-offensive and were unable to break through the well-organized Russian defense line. The article emphasized that the Russian Federation has resources that allow it to wage a long-term confrontation, despite the sanctions of Western countries.

Before this, on October 18, former American diplomat Chas Freeman reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already lost two armies, and were now losing a third while they were trying to break through the defenses of Russian troops, while Russia was in the midst of preparing an offensive. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should not have trusted Western countries, which assured him of the unconditional support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until the “victorious end,” the diplomat believes.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the losses of Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive were estimated at eight to one. He noted that the Russian army is improving its position along almost the entire line of contact in the special operation zone.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.