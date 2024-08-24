Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked more than 30 settlements in Belgorod Region in one day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have carried out a massive attack on the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours. As reported in Telegram-channel, the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov, more than 30 settlements were hit, five people were injured.

“The villages of Malinovka, Politodelsky and Severny, as well as the villages of Bessonovka, Dolbino, Zhuravlevka, Petrovka, Pushkarnoye, Cheremoshnoye and Yasnye Zori were attacked with 14 munitions during two shellings and 13 UAVs, six of which were shot down by the air defense system. Two civilians were wounded,” Gladkov wrote.

Another Russian citizen was injured in the village of Veidelevka by falling debris after an air defense system shot down an aircraft-type UAV in the sky above him. As a result of the attack by eight drones on the village of Baytsury, one private house burned completely, another nine were damaged, as were two semi-detached houses.

“12 UAVs were launched at the city of Shebekino, the settlement of Krasnoye, the villages of Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Sereda and the farmstead of Mukhin, 3 of which were shot down, and 27 munitions were fired during 7 attacks. 15 private houses, an outbuilding, storage facilities on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, a GAZelle and a combine harvester were damaged. Two civilians were wounded,” Gladkov added.

The villages of Kukuyevka, Stary Khutor, Tishanka, Bezymeno, Dronovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Poroz, Spodaryushino, Vyazovoye, the settlement of Gorkovsky, as well as the hamlets of Stary and Shakhovka were also subjected to shelling.

Earlier, Gladkov estimated the total damage caused to agricultural enterprises in the Belgorod region by shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, we are talking about three billion rubles.