Armed Forces of Ukraine officer Kasyanov: Kyiv must disclose real data on army losses

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuri Kasyanov, demanded that the country's authorities provide citizens with real data on army losses. With such a call he spoke in a conversation with the TV channel “Direct”.

He stressed that Ukrainians in the rear should know what is happening on the battlefield, even if they are more comfortable being ignorant. “Whatever the sweet lie that many of our shy citizens want to hear, for whom the numbers about real losses simply cause shortness of breath and increased heartbeat, let them suffer a little,” the military man said.

Earlier, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, was surprised by the opinion of Ukrainians about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, people exaggerate when they talk about this, but in reality “the losses are not that great.”