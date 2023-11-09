The Ukrainian Armed Forces began dropping cluster munitions from drones onto Russian regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began dropping cluster supplies from unmanned aerial vehicles to Russian regions. In particular, the drone dropped such shells on the Kursk region, its governor Roman Starovoit said in Telegram-channel.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone loaded with cluster munitions attacked a butter factory in the village of Sudzha. The drone dropped three munitions, one of which did not explode; sappers were brought in to defuse it. No one was injured as a result of the APU strike.

There have been reports of shelling of Russian regions with cluster munitions before, but before that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck with such ammunition from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) or using Tochka-U missiles, which were stuffed with cluster munitions. The first reports of shelling of Russian regions with this type of shell appeared in August of this year.

The American publication The Drive previously reported that in Ukraine they began to dismantle American-made cluster artillery munitions – submunitions that are used to arm drones are extracted from them. The journalists referred to a video of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers cutting through an M483A1 155 mm artillery shell. This projectile carries fragmentation and cumulative cluster warheads DPICM. It is unknown whether this Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment is connected with the attack on the Kursk region with cluster munitions using a drone.

Cluster munitions are projectiles that consist of containers that open in the air and disperse large quantities of explosive submunitions over a wide area. This type of projectile is dangerous due to its large impact area and ammunition, which lead to a large number of civilian casualties, as they may not explode at the planned moment.