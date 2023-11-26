Pushilin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to launch a massive attack on the DPR energy system at night

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to launch a massive attack on the energy system of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at night. The head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, announced this on Sunday, November 26, in his Telegram-channel.

“At night, the enemy tried to damage the region’s energy system. Unfortunately, due to the massiveness of the strikes, not everything was shot down. The damage is being recorded,” he wrote.

The head of the DPR clarified that as a result of the incident, some cities and regions of the republic were left without electricity. At the same time, in some settlements, power supply has already been restored, work continues, Pushilin said.

Earlier it was reported that four firefighters of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured during the repeated shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In October, the head of the DPR indicated that there was no possibility of freezing or ending the conflict in the near future. He also noted that taking into account the weapons at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, “the distance to which we must push the enemy back” increases proportionally.