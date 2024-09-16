The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 8 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Bryansk region using drones. About this reported Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.
The department reported that air defense systems destroyed eight Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the region. Another Ukrainian drone was shot down in the Kursk region, the report says.
#Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #attempted #attack #Russian #regions
Leave a Reply