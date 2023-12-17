No one was injured during an attempt to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones in the Volgograd region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Volgograd region with drones. This is reported by TASS.

“Today, early in the morning of December 17, in the Volgograd region, forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled a UAV attack,” said the region’s governor, Andrei Bocharov.

It is noted that no one was injured during the attempted strike and there was no damage.