Russian Defense Ministry: Air Defense System Shot Down Ukrainian UAV in Skies Over Kursk Region
Ukraine attempted to attack Russian territory using a drone during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) with the participation of President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.
According to the Defense Ministry, the air defense system shot down the drone in the skies over the Kursk region at about 10:15 Moscow time.
#Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #attempted #attack #Russia #drone #WEF #meeting #Putin
Leave a Reply