The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked volunteer cars with drones near the humanitarian headquarters in Novaya Kakhovka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked volunteer cars with fpv drones in the center of the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

It is clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a drone strike on cars located near the humanitarian headquarters. As a result, a 70-year-old woman was seriously injured. Doctors are currently fighting for her life.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LMLPR), Andrei Marochko, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly shell residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic, located not far from the front line.