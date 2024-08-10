Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike two more settlements in Belgorod Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have struck two more settlements in the Belgorod region, there is a casualty. This was reported by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

According to him, a woman was concussed in Shebekino as a result of shelling. Self-defense fighters took her to the Shebekinskaya Central Regional Hospital, where she is receiving medical care. Afterwards, the woman will be transferred to the Belgorod City Hospital.

The governor also reported on damage found in the city: four houses had broken windows, damaged roofs, facades and fences. In the village of Mokraya Orlovka, a direct hit by a shell on an uninhabited house destroyed the porch and fence.

Earlier, the National Terrorist Committee declared a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.