Gladkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked three more settlements in the Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked three more settlements in the Belgorod region, the governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

As the politician noted, in the village of Sovkhozny, Graivoronsky urban district, an FPV drone attacked a private non-residential home. As a result of the attack, the roof and canopy of the house, as well as the roof of the garage and the fence were damaged.

In addition, in the village of Bogun-Gorodok, Borisov district, as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone, windows in one private house were broken and the roof was damaged. According to preliminary data, no victims.

In Belgorod, a drone dropped an explosive device on a parking lot. Two buses and two cars were damaged.

Earlier, drones attacked the village of Baytsury and the settlement of Borisovka in the Borisovsky district.