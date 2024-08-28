Gusev: A fire broke out in the Voronezh region after the fall of Ukrainian drone debris

In the Rossoshansky district of the Voronezh region, air defense forces and electronic warfare systems destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) aircraft-type drone. The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said that falling debris caused a fire near explosive objects, specifying that there was no detonation.

“The emergency services decided to temporarily evacuate residents of two settlements. A temporary emergency response center was set up for them in the district center, and buses were used,” he said.

The fire was extinguished by local forces, the governor said. After that, people began to return home; there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident. According to Gusev, the air defense forces on duty in the region did not was destroyed eight Ukrainian UAVs.

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Oil Depot in Rostov Region

On the night of August 28, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck an oil depot near the village of Molodezhny in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region. Two drones fell on the territory of the oil depot, a fire started, and three tanks caught fire. Two fire trains were working at the site of the fire. Footage of the fire was published online.

The head of the region, Vasily Golubev, specified that the air defense system shot down four Ukrainian drones. “According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The information is being clarified,” the governor wrote.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Ukrainian missile shot down over Kursk region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the night of August 28, air defense forces shot down 12 Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions: Voronezh and Rostov Oblasts.

In addition, Ukraine again attempted to strike the Kursk region. Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov specified that the Ukrainian missile was shot down in the sky over the region by air defense systems.