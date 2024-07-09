Babushkin: Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack Astrakhan Region using UAVs

On the night of Tuesday, July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a massive drone attack on Russian territory. Six regions were hit: Rostov, Belgorod, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd and Kursk.

According to the Defense Ministry, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the airplane type were involved in the attack. Air defense systems on duty intercepted at least 38 drones. Most of the drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region — 21.

According to the region’s governor Vasily Golubev, they were shot down by all available means. When intercepting the drones, both aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems and electronic warfare systems were used. In addition, mobile teams were working in the region to counter the drones, he noted.

What is known about the attack?

At about two o’clock in the morning, Ukrainian drones struck the Rostov region. As a result of the attack, two transformers at an electrical substation in the Rodionov-Nesvetaysky district caught fire, and in Rostov-on-Don, dry vegetation caught fire at the site where the drones fell.

The attack on the Astrakhan region took place in the morning. According to the head of the region, Igor Babushkin, the UAV was found in the northern part of the region. The attack was successfully repelled, no one was hurt. Babushkin did not provide any other information about the incident, in particular, the number of drones involved in the attack. However, the defense department reported five drones shot down.

In the Belgorod region, 20 people were injured in a day after rocket attacks and drone strikes, and four more could not be saved. According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, about 160 multi-story buildings, 100 private homes, and 140 cars were damaged.

In the Kursk region, air defense systems intercepted seven aircraft-type UAVs at night, and in the Voronezh region, two. No one was hurt in the attack.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike oil depot

Volgograd Region Head Andrey Bocharov reported that Ukrainian UAVs attacked a substation in the city of Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don. As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out at the facilities.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

According to local residents, the oil depot was attacked by several drones, which swooped down one after another. In one of the videos they filmed it is statedthat the target was hit by at least six aircraft.

Residents also said that before the explosions that thundered in the city, they heard a sound similar to a moped. It is typical for UAV engines. The explosions at the oil depot occurred at about 4:00 Moscow time, residents of Kalach-on-Don specified.

Astrakhan and Volgograd airports have limited operations

In the wake of UAV attacks at the airports of Volgograd and Astrakhan, restrictions were introduced on the receipt and dispatch of aircraft.

In the press service of both airports confirmed RBC restrictions imposed. The Volgograd airport reported that the RedWings flight from Chelyabinsk was rerouted to Saratov, and the Ural Airlines flight from Antalya (Turkey) was rerouted to Vladikavkaz. In addition, the departure of flight SU1185 to Moscow and the arrival of SU1180 were delayed.

At the Astrakhan airport, there was a delay in the arrival of two flights from the capital and one from Kazakhstan.