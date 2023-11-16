A Columba drone with explosives, which had not previously been used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was found near Smolensk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used Spanish drones for the first time in an attempt to attack targets on Russian territory. A resident of Smolensk found one UAV near his plot of land.

We are talking about a Spanish Columba-type drone. The device carried a KZ-6 shaped charge and about 1.2 kilograms of S-4 explosives. Columba drones are produced by the Spanish company Spaitech.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to improve Western weapons

According to data posted on the organization’s website, Columba’s flight range amounts to 120 kilometers. According to information from open sources, the distance from Smolensk to the Ukrainian border is more than 270 kilometers.

Photo: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are converting initially reconnaissance vehicles into attack vehicles at the Odessa NPP Spaytek, claims the Shot Telegram channel. On website Several more characteristics of the modified drone are indicated. The UAV can operate for a maximum of two hours, rising to a height of up to 3 kilometers. At the same time, the device is capable of reaching speeds from 60 to 110 kilometers per hour.

Spain helps Ukraine train military

In early November, it became known that the anti-aircraft artillery regiment of the Spanish army was conducting a new training course for several dozen Ukrainian military personnel in the use and maintenance of the Hawk missile system. It is noted that theoretical and practical training is carried out in Dos Hermanas (Seville). The General Staff clarified that the Hawk is capable of dealing with both aircraft, missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

In the spring, about 1.5 thousand military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully completed training in Spain, said the kingdom’s Minister of Defense Margarita Robles. It is reported that the program included five courses, including fire training, combat tactics within the city and populated areas, first aid, and engineering.

As the ministry indicated, Robles noted “good progress in training Ukrainian personnel in Spain.” After completing the training of 1.5 thousand Ukrainians, we can expect early achievement of the annual goal for training soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the minister said.