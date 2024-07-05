Governor of Kuban Kondratyev: Six-year-old girl died after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV

On the night of July 5, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked Russian territory – the raid was carried out on a residential apartment building in Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Kuban. This was reported by the head of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev.

He noted that six people, including two children, were hospitalized. However, as it later became known, one of the victims, a six-year-old girl, could not be saved.

After the UAV attack, a three-story apartment building was also damaged. The residents were evacuated from the building in time and sent to temporary accommodation. The authorities also noted that the local power substation is currently being restored – repair and restoration work is underway.

Powerful explosion during night attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces on Primorsko-Akhtarsk caught on video

The drone attack at night was captured on video by eyewitnesses. People captured a loud bang followed by a flash. According to preliminary data, it thundered near a three-story building. Off-camera, a woman also said that “something was bombed.” At the same time, she asked whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit the local “orphanage.”

Later, a video of a residential building in Primorsko-Akhtarsk appeared online. The recording, made by Izvestia correspondent Boris Koryagin, shows damaged roofing, scattered pieces of iron, bricks and broken glass damaged by the blast wave. In addition, damaged cars parked near the building are captured.

According to one of the residents of the building, she was hiding in the hallway with her child during the attack. “Then there were shots, and several times,” the Russian woman said. She also added that the last time the bang was “very loud.”

Ukraine sent fifty drones towards Russia

On the night of July 5, Ukraine sent 50 drones in the direction of Russia. The Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the territory of the Zaporizhzhya region (26 UAVs), the Rostov region – 10 drones. Then another 14 aircraft carried out a raid on Kuban.

In the Rostov region, the target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack could have been TPP-2. After that, landscape fires were recorded on the banks of the Don in Rostov and in the Azov region.

The targets were hit by Russian air defense systems. The defense department also called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.