The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed 38 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones over Crimea

The department clarified that the air defense systems on duty destroyed all the drones launched by the enemy. It also turned out that the drones were of the aircraft type.

Earlier on March 3 Telegram channel Shot reported about the explosions in Feodosia. Several explosions were heard at three o'clock in the morning, and several more explosions were heard later.

Traffic on the Tavrida highway and the Crimean bridge was blocked

After reports of explosions, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked. Drivers on the bridge and in the inspection area at the time were urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers. The road was later reopened.

Also, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, said that in the Feodosia region, traffic on the Tavrida highway in the direction of Kerch was temporarily limited. The official published a way to bypass the blocked area. Also, he added, traffic police crews on the ground are also directing drivers to take a detour. At the time of writing the news, traffic is carried out in transit through Feodosia.

Ukrainian security forces announced “surprises” in Crimea

In February, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) recorded a video message in which he promised Russia new “surprises” in Crimea and stated that he would not recommend the civilian population to use the Crimean Bridge. Prior to this, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasily Malyuk, also warned of “new surprises” and threatened to blow up the “doomed” Crimean Bridge.

Earlier, the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, admitted that the Ukrainian military is trying to strike Crimea with Western cruise missiles. “Our tactical aviation pilots are clearing Crimea with missiles provided by our partners,” he said. His statement came after Russian air defense systems shot down 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles over Crimea and the Black Sea.

On March 2, an improvised explosive device was found under the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea. The driver was a law enforcement officer from the Kherson region. Experts concluded that the bomb was made from foreign-made components supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries. The circumstances and those involved are currently being established.