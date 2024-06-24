The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ATACMS missiles at an area of ​​Sevastopol popular with vacationers

On June 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired ATACMS missiles at an area of ​​Sevastopol popular with vacationers, transmits RBC.

As correspondent Mikhail Pautov noted, on weekends there are a lot of people in this place, they visit the long sandy beaches.

The epicenter of the attack was the Uchkuevka microdistrict and the park of the same name, as well as the village of Lyubimovka in the northern part of Sevastopol.

The journalist said that in this part of the city there is a clean sea, “kilometers of sandy beaches”, where families with children also relax. He called the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one of the most powerful since the beginning of the special operation.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved.