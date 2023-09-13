MO: The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a ship repair plant in Sevastopol with ten cruise missiles

On the night of September 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile attack on a ship repair plant in Sevastopol with ten cruise missiles. A fire occurred in Sevastopol, 24 people were injured, and two ships that were being repaired were damaged.

As a result of the attack, a fire occurred on the territory of Sevmorzavod, said city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

Our enemies attacked Sevastopol. There is now a fire in the South Bay area; according to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a missile attack Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

The head of Sevastopol clarified that air defense systems have been activated, and control of the air situation continues. He added that all necessary services are working at the scene of the fire, and the fire has been assigned class four.

Razvozhaev called on local residents not to post the video so as not to help the enemy. The head of the city clarified that there is no danger to civilian objects due to the fire in Sevastopol.

As a result of the missile attack, 24 people were injured, two were killed.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that, according to preliminary data, 24 people were injured as a result of the missile attack.

As a result of the attack, according to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured, four of whom were in moderate condition. All necessary assistance to the victims is provided in full Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Soon became knownthat two people became victims of the attack, and the number of victims could reach 26 people. All the dead and injured were plant employees. There is no official confirmation of this information.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Crimea with ten missiles and three boats

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that at night the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack with ten cruise missiles on the Sergo Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant in Sevastopol and three unmanned boats on a detachment of ships in the Black Sea.

See also Expensive fuel, price irregularities: Antitrust starts inspections Air defense systems shot down seven cruise missiles, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov destroyed all unmanned boats. Two ships undergoing repairs were damaged as a result of enemy cruise missiles. Russian Ministry of Defense

The moment of a powerful explosion in Sevastopol was captured on camera. The footage shows a column of flame rising.

Also on the night of September 13, car traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on Crimea continue

At the end of August, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, said that strikes on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners, they support Kyiv’s idea to “destroy everything Russian” on the peninsula.

On the night of September 10, near Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attempted to attack the peninsula several times. In particular, eight drones were shot down by air defense systems.

Also, Russian military aircraft stopped an attempt by Ukrainian troops to land in Crimea, and three American-made boats were destroyed in the area of ​​Zmeiny Island.

On September 8, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, reported that in the north of the peninsula, the air defense system destroyed a drone.

Prior to this, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the sky over Crimea on September 5. The Ministry of Defense called the attack carried out by Kiev an attempted terrorist attack.

On August 30, the department announced that they managed to shoot down a Ukrainian missile in Crimea. On the same day, four boats with a landing force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to land in Crimea.