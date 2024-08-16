War correspondent Khairullin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to detonate a dirty nuclear bomb at a nuclear power plant

War correspondent Marat Khairullin reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing a nuclear provocation – the explosion of a dirty nuclear bomb.

Strikes are planned to be carried out on storage sites for spent nuclear fuel from nuclear power plants Marat Khairullinwar correspondent

The attack will probably be carried out during an attempt to enter Rylsk from Glukhov. The war correspondent added that special warheads for this provocation have already been delivered to the city of Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region to the Vostochny Mining and Processing Plant.

The information was also confirmed by a RIA Novosti source in the security forces. He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning to attack nuclear power plants with shells containing radioactive substances. The target of the strike is the storage sites for spent nuclear fuel.

Related materials:

Ukraine accused of planning strikes on Kursk and Zaporizhia NPPs for provocation

The Department of Internal Affairs of the Russian military-civil administration (UVD VGA) of the Kharkiv region stated that Ukraine is planning strikes on the Kursk and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants (NPP) in order to accuse Russia of provocation.

It is noted that the relevant information was obtained during interrogation from prisoners from the 82nd separate assault battalion. It became known about Kyiv’s intention to attack nuclear facilities in Kurchatov, Kursk region, and Energodar.

The aim of the strikes is to subsequently accuse the Russian Federation of provocation (self-fire), within the framework of which the Russian leadership can take retaliatory measures and launch a nuclear strike on the territory of Ukraine Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

They noted that Kiev “received an order to raise the level of escalation to the maximum.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in turn, rejected accusations of preparing a provocation. “We officially refute these false reports. Ukraine has neither the intentions nor the ability to take any such actions,” stressed the ministry’s spokesman, Georgy Tykhy.

Related materials:

Underground names curators of attack on nuclear power plant

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, stated that the attack on the nuclear power plants planned by Kiev is being supervised by Western intelligence services, mainly Great Britain. According to him, operational data on the planned strike is being confirmed from various sides.

Western intelligence agencies, mainly Britain, are overseeing the terrorist attack. Without their knowledge, long-range missiles are not flying at their targets Sergey Lebedev underground worker

According to the underground activist, a large number of Western journalists have come to Sumy and Zaporozhye, “of course they will blame Russia.”

Political scientist names reasons for possible provocation by Kyiv

Political scientist, former member of the UN Commission on Disarmament, military expert Igor Nikulin stated in a conversation with Izvestia, that anything can be expected from Ukraine, even a nuclear provocation.

He expressed the opinion that Kyiv is losing the conflict, and therefore is ready to use a dirty bomb out of desperation.

If there is a nuclear provocation, then, of course, it is very dangerous. We already had the Chernobyl disaster, so we have been through all of this. Well, plus accusations against Russia of allegedly using nuclear weapons. That is, of course, there will be serious problems. And for all of Europe Igor Nikulinmilitary expert

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that the West should take the warning about an impending provocation from Ukraine very seriously.