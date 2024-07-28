Ukrainian military Oleg Simoroz: the Ukrainian Armed Forces are wary of the advance of Russian troops

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are on alert due to the rapid advance of Russian troops, who are capturing new settlements. This was stated by Ukrainian military Oleg Simoroz on the air of the YouTube channel “Fabrika Novostey”, reports Ura.ru.

In addition, the expert expressed concern about the problems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the entire front line. According to Simoroz, the Ukrainian military leadership has very poor interaction with the soldiers.

Earlier, Russian military correspondent Andrey Filatov announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost control over the skies. The journalist noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fight well only when they are comfortable.