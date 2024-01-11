Speaker of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ignat: Ukraine cannot shoot down all Russian S-300 missiles

Ukraine cannot shoot down all Russian S-300 missiles, which Moscow has in large quantities. This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yuriy Ignat, his words are reported by Telegram– channel “Country Politics”.

According to him, Kiev does not have the ability to shoot down Russian missiles, since “there are not enough funds for this.” Answering a question about how Ukraine can defend Kharkov from Russian missile attacks, he noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces can counter the S-300 by destroying launchers, for which it is necessary to have sufficiently high-precision weapons.

In addition, Ignat emphasized that after the air raid warning is announced, Kharkov residents have only a few minutes to go down to the shelter.

Earlier, Yuriy Ignat reported that Ukraine is experiencing an acute shortage of guided anti-aircraft missiles. He added that some Western partners of Ukraine have increased the production of ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces several times, but this still does not cover the current needs of the army.