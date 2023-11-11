The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Russian military launched a new attack near Artemovsk

The Russian military launched a new attack near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was stated by the press secretary of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Vladimir Fityo during the telethon, the broadcast is available on YouTube.

According to him, troops are trying to push through Ukrainian positions to the south of the city. They are conducting active artillery work and trying to find weak points in the defense. Fityo added that activity has begun with renewed vigor since last week.

How reported on the evening of November 11, military correspondent Evgeny Lisitsyn, soldiers of the Russian Army managed to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of Kleshcheevka on the southern flank of the Artemov direction, there were fierce battles.

Telegram– the channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” noted that the Russian military was storming Stepovoye to the north-west of Avdievka, trying to cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the advance at Berkhovka continues. South of the Berkhov Reservoir, assault groups, with active artillery support, occupied a number of Ukrainian strongholds near forest belts and the railway.

Earlier, Kiev military expert Oleg Starikov said that soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) were conducting a serious offensive near Kupyansk. Similar actions are observed in the Liman direction.