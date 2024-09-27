Financial Times: up to 70% of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers die immediately after reaching the front

Immediately after reaching the front, up to 70 percent of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are injured or killed. The high chance of those mobilized to be killed was stated in a conversation with the newspaper Financial Times commanders of the Ukrainian army.

“Between 50 and 70 percent of the new infantrymen were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation,” the publication said.

It is noted that such statistics are associated with the high level of average age of mobilized fighters. Thus, according to one of the commanders, out of 30 fighters of his formation, only five are under 30 years old.

Earlier, the publication also spoke about the poor training of Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits. It is noted that the conscripts do not have the necessary basic combat skills and lack motivation.