24th Separate Motorized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the situation in Chasovoy Yar is critical

In Chasovy Yar, a critical situation has developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in Telegram stated the press service of the 24th separate mechanized brigade (OMB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As follows from the message, the Ukrainian army found itself “in extremely difficult conditions” due to the significant superiority of Russian forces in personnel and equipment.

It is noted that the most intense fighting continues in the area of ​​the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass canal.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada explained the surrender of positions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to MP Maryana Bezugla, this is due to the catastrophic situation with the replenishment of existing brigades and the creation of new ones.