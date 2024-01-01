Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces again shelled the village of Krasnoye in the Belgorod region

Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Krasnoye in the Belgorod region twice in a day. The head of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, spoke about this in his Telegram.

He noted that during the attack from Ukraine, power lines were damaged, which is why the village is now left without electricity. In addition, electricity is partially absent in the villages of Nezhegol and Voznesenovka. At the same time, Gladkov stated that there were no casualties among civilians.

On January 1, the head of the Russian border region also said that one Ukrainian Armed Forces shell landed on the territory of a school in the village of Krasnoye in the Belgorod region. At that moment, Gladkov indicated that the blast wave broke the windows in the educational institution.

In addition, the head of the Belgorod region reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the region several times on the last day of 2023 – more than 190 arrivals were recorded there. According to Gladkov, on December 31, a total of 194 arrivals from Ukraine were recorded – this is the largest number of shellings per day in December.