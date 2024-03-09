The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced their intention to attack the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

One of the drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), shot down over Russian territory, was heading towards the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. This is indicated by the inscription made with a marker on the wing of the drone, footage of the downed UAV published expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism Boris Rozhin in his Telegram channel.

The photo shows the wreckage of a fallen drone lying in a snowy field. An unknown Ukrainian military man wrote on it “Warm greetings to the Lipetsk Metallurgical Plant” and drew a heart. Rozhin explained that the pictures show a downed Lyut UAV.

Earlier on March 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian air defense system intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. One Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and three more over the Volgograd region. 41 drones were shot down over the Rostov region, the department said.