FR: The Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed the vulnerability of the Leopard 2 tank through a video with dynamic protection

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) revealed to Russia the weak point of German Leopard 2 tanks. They made a mistake by publishing a video with dynamic protection installed on them, writes German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau.

The FR article clarifies that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers modified their Leopard 2 main battle tanks against Russian anti-tank missiles. At the same time, they disclosed confidential information to Moscow.

“A video published on social networks, which was also shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, showed the obvious vulnerability of Leopard 2,” the authors of the article noted.

The Ukrainian military placed an explosive reactive armor between the tank’s hull and turret to protect against counter-explosion fire. To do this, containers with explosives were attached to the composite armor of the hull. By showing the placement of elements of such a design, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers publicly revealed the weak point of German tanks.

It was previously reported that the German defense concern Rheinmetall, which produces Leopard 2 tanks, has lost its reputation as a manufacturer of “miracle weapons.” The sending of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was presented in the West as a turning point in the fighting, but the German tanks were unable to prove themselves.