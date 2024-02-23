Ambassador Melnik, who called Scholz “an offended liverwurst,” does not regret it

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that he does not regret calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “an offended liverwurst.” This is what he's talking about told in an interview with Tagesspiege.

At the same time, he admitted that he made many mistakes due to excessive emotionality. Melnik explained that with the help of harsh statements he sought to increase pressure on the government. According to him, he managed to ensure that the policy of the German authorities “came out of lethargy” after the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

The ex-ambassador noted that now the German leadership is providing Kyiv with more assistance than at the beginning of the conflict. “Who knows what support for Germany would look like today without my undiplomatic behavior,” he concluded.

The ambassador called Scholz a “resentful liverwurst” in May 2022. He criticized the politician for refusing to visit Kyiv, reproaching him for behaving childishly. Scholz did not take offense at the insult, noting that “you shouldn’t attach so much importance to every word.”