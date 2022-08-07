Ukrainian Ambassador to Vienna Oleksandr Shcherba reacted sharply to the statement of Roger Waters, one of the founders of the British rock band Pink Floyd, regarding the Russian special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

“Why don’t you move to Russia already, you weak-willed, heartless, merciless, misguided person?” — the Ukrainian ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, accusing the musician of hypocrisy and populism.

According to him, Waters has repeatedly stated opposite points of view regarding the situation in Ukraine. And none of them, according to Shcherba, was plausible.

On Saturday, August 6, Waters during an interview with the TV channel CNN said that he considers US President Joe Biden guilty of inciting the situation in Ukraine and called it a crime. He also expressed the opinion that the current situation is Russia’s reaction to the advancement of NATO to its borders.

On July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “war” in Ukraine was unleashed by the collective West. The head of state refuted the claims of Western countries that Russia is to blame for what is happening. He also stressed that Western countries should have understood that they had lost from the very beginning of the special operation, since its beginning means a transition to a different world order.

On June 29, the President of Russia called the actions of the Ukrainian authorities in the Donbass a genocide. The head of state noted that Russia would strive to form a more democratic and just world in which the rights of all peoples would be guaranteed.

In August 2018, the musician Waters got into the databases of the Peacemaker website, his personal card appeared in the Purgatory section. Rocker was added to the database for “anti-Ukrainian propaganda, participation in attempts to legalize the “annexation” of Crimea by Russia and an attempt on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The reason for the accusations against the musician was an interview with the iz.ru portal, in which Waters, speaking of Sevastopol, said that “Russia has all the rights to this city.”

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the region and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for joining. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law.