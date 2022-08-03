Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, urged the government on Wednesday to make more arms shipments to continue fighting Russia’s attack on his country. “The situation continues to be very complicated, the enemy continues to attack us and that is why we need more weapons to be able to resist,” Pohoreltsev acknowledged after holding a meeting with Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who avoided making any commitments in this regard and limited himself to maintain that «Spain will continue to support with humanitarian aid and shipment of war material within our possibilities».

Robles and the Ukrainian ambassador met just one day after the Minister of Defense announced the cancellation of the shipment of the Leopard battle tanks after verifying the “regrettable” state in which they are found. A type of heavy material included in the “list” that Ukraine made available to Defense months ago and which details the type of weapons that the country chaired by Volodímir Zelensky requests from its allies. “We continue to need more and more things,” Pohoreltsev pointed out after assuring, referring to Spain, that “if you want to help, you always look for and find a way to do it.”

What Robles did assure that it will be sent – ​​without confirming any date – is warm material for the Ukrainian combatants in the face of a winter that, the minister recalled, “will be very hard.” The Minister of Defense, who recalled that 130,000 refugees have already arrived in our country since the beginning of the invasion, also clarified that practically every week technical meetings are held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense with personnel from the Ukrainian embassy and that the decision on the material to be sent in the near future will be carried out with the “maximum prudence and discretion”.

Zelensky has conveyed since the beginning of the conflict in Ukrainian territory how much they need to make up for the shortcomings of their Army in terms of heavy weapons. However, Spain remains one of the few NATO countries that has avoided sending such heavy weapons and has limited itself to providing Ukraine with defensive material or food. In fact, the last delivery made by the Executive dates back to last May, more than three months ago.