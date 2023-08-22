Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Split

Demands a clear course from Chancellor Scholz: Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage

The counter-offensive is faltering, but Putin must not win the war – says Chancellor Scholz. But his hesitation in supplying arms only helps Moscow. A comment.

Munich – It’s not as if the chancellor doesn’t have a lot on his plate right now: he has to deal with new emails from his team about the Hamburg cum-ex scandal and with recalcitrant coalition partners, which he has until the cabinet meeting in Meseberg Have to somehow pacify at the end of August. It is understandable that Olaf Scholz (SPD) has no nerve for Ukraine right now – but wrong. Because his Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Greens is right: In view of the desperate situation of the defenders, every day now counts.

Hesitating Ukraine offensive: Why is Scholz hesitating in delivering Taurus systems?

While Moscow is again bombing cities in western Ukraine with deadly precision and also launching counter-offensives on the front in the south, Scholz is putting off its decision on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles for the well-known domestic political considerations (weapons deliveries are in Germany and specifically not popular in the SPD) and out of concern that the Ukrainians could use it to attack Russian territory. However, the Ukrainians have never used war material supplied by the West in Russia in the year and a half since the attack. This is exactly what the Danish defense minister used to justify the decision in Copenhagen and The Hague to deliver modern F16 bombers to Kiev.

The support from northern Europe has had a downright euphoric effect on the battered Ukrainian population and has released new strength to bravely continue to resist the conquest by Putin’s Russia. On the other hand, the important supporters USA and Germany are currently paralyzed by internal political battles. Russia’s war against the European peace order is becoming a supposedly minor matter alongside the big Trump show and the green-yellow dwarf uprising in Berlin (Scholz hasn’t even been able to put it down so far). In the Kremlin, people rub their hands: at least this calculation could still work out after a series of serious misjudgments.