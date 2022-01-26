Blinken added, in a statement to reporters, that the response set a serious diplomatic path forward if Russia so chose, and an initial and practical assessment of the concerns raised by Russia. He added that Washington is open to dialogue.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that the United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to use force against Ukraine by mid-February, despite pressure to prevent it.

“I have no idea if he made the final decision, but we certainly see every indication that he will use military force at some point, maybe (between) now and mid-February,” Sherman told a forum.

The diplomat, who met her Russian counterpart earlier this month in Vienna to warn Moscow against invading its neighbor, added that Putin’s plans may be affected by the Beijing Olympics, which the United States and a number of its allies will boycott due to “rights considerations.”

“We all know that the Beijing Olympics start on February 4, the opening ceremony, and President Putin is scheduled to attend,” Sherman said in her statements to the “Yalta European Strategy Forum.”

“I probably think (Chinese) President Xi Jinping would not be very happy if Putin chose this moment to invade Ukraine, so that might affect his timing and his way of thinking,” she added.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he would consider imposing sanctions directly on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden added that he may move some of the 8,500 US troops on alert in the near term.

A US plane carrying military equipment and ammunition landed in Kiev on Tuesday, in the third shipment of a $200 million security package to support Ukraine as it prepares to face a possible Russian military attack.

Russian preparedness

The West says that Russia has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine’s borders, and is preparing to invade it, while the Kremlin denies those reports.

Moscow announced comprehensive naval exercises with the participation of more than 140 warships and about ten thousand soldiers, which will be held between January and February in the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific and Mediterranean regions.

Moscow says that the main purpose of these exercises is to improve the capabilities of the naval and air forces to protect Russian interests in the global ocean.

Although the exercises come in the midst of the escalating crisis with Ukraine, Russia has confirmed that the planned exercises are part of the army’s annual training plan 2022.

Russia conducted joint war games in the Indian Ocean with China and Iran.

Russia moved 6 warships from the Baltic Sea towards the Black Sea, according to the West, which indicated that the move was surprising, especially since it was not long before these ships were deployed in the Baltic.

Inside Russia, the army launched maneuvers in which Sukhoi-25 fighters participated in three separate regions of the country.

During the maneuvers, in which 500 soldiers participated, the Air Force hit supposed targets.

And in the Black Sea, in the Black Sea, the Kasimov anti-submarine ship successfully “destroyed” air and sea targets with artillery fire in stormy conditions, in a naval maneuver.