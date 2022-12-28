Dina Mahmoud (London)

The fighting that has been taking place in Ukraine for more than 10 months is no longer just a military clash between two parties, but has turned, according to several Western analytical circles, into a decisive battle that will shape the future of the European continent, and has become a test that does not seem easy, facing the main powers in its lands. .

The Ukrainian crisis revealed, in the eyes of many, the crumbling structure of the disproportionate distribution of power across the old continent, which had been hidden under the cover of the various institutions that lead collective action in Europe since the end of World War II.

The crisis and its various regional repercussions, especially at the military and political levels, also raise questions about the efficiency of these institutions and their ability to carry out the tasks entrusted to them, in parallel with the current clash revealing the existence of conflicting interests between powerful European countries.

In remarks published by the American daily Politico on its website, Andrew A. Micta, dean of the School of International and Security Studies at the George C. European Marshal of Security,” that the current crisis, whatever its outcome, will have “real and lasting” effects on the future of Europe.

It is likely that the current crisis will lead to the emergence of new European centers of gravity, especially in the north and north-east of the continent, after countries such as Sweden and Finland decided to move forward on the path of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As for the alliance itself, in whose political role the Ukrainian crisis has pumped new blood, it faces the danger of losing much of its importance and role, especially in light of the continued state of military weakness on the European scene.

turning point

Mikta, a senior researcher at the Scowcroft Center for Security and Strategic Affairs of the prestigious American Atlantic Council, pointed out that Europe is now at a “turning point”, with its leaders realizing that what happens in Ukraine will determine the course of its development and the nature of relations. Between it and the American ally, across the Atlantic.

The Western political analyst stressed that the Ukrainian crisis sparked a process of change that cannot be turned back, and also refuted, at least in part, the perception that prevailed for decades, that the countries of Eastern Europe are nothing but an “isolated and stagnant backyard”, belonging to the countries in the West. The continent, which has always been the most influential in the international arena.